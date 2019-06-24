Twins' Byron Buxton: Could return early next week
Buxton (wrist) could return from the 10-day IL early next week if his wrist feels well after hitting in a batting cage Sunday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I can't tell you that he's 100 percent right now, but he's really getting close to that, so we're literally getting down to a discussion of days where it's either one day or the next or the next," said manager Rocco Baldelli.
It sounds like he could return as soon as eligible from the 10-day IL on Tuesday if all goes well. It doesn't sound like the Twins are planning to send him on a minor league rehab assignment.
