Twins' Byron Buxton: Could return Thursday

Buxton (wrist) is expected to take batting practice again Wednesday and could be activated by Thursday for Triple-A Rochester, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Buxton hit the shelf July 14 due to a strained left wrist, but he's on the brink of a return. The 24-year-old outfielder took batting practice Tuesday without issue, so depending on how Wednesday's session goes, he could come off the disabled list as soon as Thursday. After being shipped to the minors, Buxton has struggled to a .232/.303/.377 batting line through 18 games for the Red Wings.