Twins' Byron Buxton: Could return Thursday
Buxton (wrist) is expected to take batting practice again Wednesday and could be activated by Thursday for Triple-A Rochester, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Buxton hit the shelf July 14 due to a strained left wrist, but he's on the brink of a return. The 24-year-old outfielder took batting practice Tuesday without issue, so depending on how Wednesday's session goes, he could come off the disabled list as soon as Thursday. After being shipped to the minors, Buxton has struggled to a .232/.303/.377 batting line through 18 games for the Red Wings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...