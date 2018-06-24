Twins' Byron Buxton: Could return Tuesday

Buxton (toe) could rejoin the Twins on Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins are keeping this one close to the vest, as manager Paul Molitor wouldn't say whether Buxton could be an option to rejoin the active roster after outfielder Ryan LaMarre was optioned to Triple-A following Sunday's game. Unfortunately the Twins have an off day Monday, so fantasy owners may not know for sure if Buxton will be back until after lineups lock in certain formats. Triple-A Rochester, where Buxton is rehabbing, plays a doubleheader at Syracuse on Monday. Buxton is hitting just .167/.250/.333 with one home run, two steals and seven strikeouts in 18 at-bats so far during his rehab assignment.

