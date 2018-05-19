Twins' Byron Buxton: Day off Saturday

Buxton is not in the lineup Saturday against Milwaukee.

Buxton is just 2-for-23 since returning from a trip to the disabled list with migraines and a fractured toe. On the season, he's hitting just .156/.194/.203. The newly-promoted Jake Cave will make his major-league debut in center field in Buxton's place.

More News
Our Latest Stories