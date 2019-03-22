Twins' Byron Buxton: Day-to-day with facial contusion

Buxton exited Friday's spring game with a facial contusion, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton suffered the injury after colliding with Xander Bogaerts during a rundown. The Twins are listing the outfielder as day-to-day, so he appears to have avoided a potentially more serious injury. That said, his status will still be one to monitor over the coming days with Opening Day less than a week away.

