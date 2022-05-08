Buxton won't start in Sunday's game against the Athletics while he tends to what the Twins have called a "low-level right hip strain," Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Buxton is considered day-to-day, but on a fortunate note, the injury isn't related to the previous hip issues that have dogged the 28-year-old in past years. Though fantasy managers could have some justified skepticism about Buxton's chances of avoiding a stint to the IL, the Twins have emphasized that his injury is mild and isn't anything that will result in a prolonged shutdown. The team is hopeful that after Monday's team off day, Buxton will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener with the Astros.