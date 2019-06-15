Twins' Byron Buxton: Dealing with bruised wrist

Buxton exited Friday's game against the Royals due to a right wrist bruise, and he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Buxton was drilled by a pitch on his right wrist, though he luckily avoided any structural damage. Max Kepler or Eddie Rosario may need to bump over to center field if Buxton is unable to go Saturday.