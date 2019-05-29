Twins' Byron Buxton: Dealing with knee bruise

Buxton was diagnosed with a bruised right knee after leaving Tuesday's game and is considered day-to-day, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Buxton was removed from the game during the second inning after crashing into the wall in center field. He was able to leave the field under his own power. The 25-year-old will have Wednesday's scheduled off day to rest up before the team heads to Tampa Bay for a four-game series.