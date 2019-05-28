Twins' Byron Buxton: Delivers three-run homer

Buxton went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run Monday against the Brewers.

Buxton crushed a three-run homer in the second inning to give his team an early 4-0 lead, but Milwaukee would rally and take the first game of the series. Following an injury-plagued 2018 campaign, the 25-year-old outfielder has already registered five home runs, 28 RBI and nine stolen bases through 50 games this season.

