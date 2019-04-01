Twins' Byron Buxton: Delivers two base knocks

Buxton went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Indians on Sunday.

After suffering a facial contusion a few days prior, Buxton pieced together a solid day at the dish and drove in a pair during the fourth inning on a double to left field. The 25-year-old outfielder has struggled with his health in the past, so it remains to be seen whether he can make it through the entire 2019 campaign relatively unscathed. Buxton was held to just 28 games a season ago.