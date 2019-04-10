Twins' Byron Buxton: Doubles twice in romp

Buxton went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and runs and a stolen base in Tuesday's 14-8 victory over the Mets.

Buxton produced one of the Twins' five extra-base knocks against Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who saw his streak of 26 straight quality starts come to an end. The outfielder has done well to cut down on his strikeouts thus far while improving the quality of his contact (career-best 33.3 hard-hit percentage), but it hasn't translated to over-the-fence power yet. All five of his extra-base hits this season have been doubles.