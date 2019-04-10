Twins' Byron Buxton: Doubles twice in romp
Buxton went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and runs and a stolen base in Tuesday's 14-8 victory over the Mets.
Buxton produced one of the Twins' five extra-base knocks against Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who saw his streak of 26 straight quality starts come to an end. The outfielder has done well to cut down on his strikeouts thus far while improving the quality of his contact (career-best 33.3 hard-hit percentage), but it hasn't translated to over-the-fence power yet. All five of his extra-base hits this season have been doubles.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...