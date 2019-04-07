Twins' Byron Buxton: Draws back-to-back starts

Buxton will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Phillies.

Buxton's ability to start back-to-back games suggests the Twins harbor no concerns about his health after a back contusion limited him to a bench role Wednesday and Friday. In his return to the lineup Saturday, Buxton went 1-for-3 with a walk, run and stolen base.

