Twins' Byron Buxton: Enters as pinch runner

Buxton (back) entered Wednesday's game against the Royals as a pinch runner.

Buxton was unable to start the game after suffering a back contusion in Tuesday's contest, but the injury is evidently not serious enough to sideline him completely. WIth an off day Thursday, Buxton would appear to have a good chance to get back in the lineup Friday against the Phillies.

More News
Our Latest Stories