Twins' Byron Buxton: Enters in fifth inning Tuesday
Buxton (illness) entered Tuesday's game against the Tigers as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the fifth inning.
He is apparently over the bug that kept him out for half of Sunday's game, all of Monday's game and half of Tuesday's contest. He replaces Brent Rooker while Jake Cave slides over to left field.
