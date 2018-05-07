Twins' Byron Buxton: Exhibits full range of running Monday

Buxton (toe) conducted numerous running drills Monday including sprints, backpedals and cuts, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Berardino added that Buxton was smiling following the drill work, making it seem as if his injured toe didn't bother him much during the workout. It's still unclear whether or not he'll embark on a rehab assignment before returning, but this seems like a very positive development for the speedy outfielder.