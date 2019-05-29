Twins' Byron Buxton: Exits after wall collison

Buxton was removed from Tuesday's game versus the Brewers after colliding with the wall in center field, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton attempted a leaping catch at the warning track in center field and crashed into the wall during the second inning. It's unclear where specifically the 25-year-old was hurt, but he made a lengthy appeal to the athletic trainer before ultimately leaving the game. Willians Astudillo entered the lineup in his place while Max Kepler shifted to center field.

More News
Our Latest Stories