Buxton was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Phillies after being hit by a pitch on the right forearm, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

An Orion Kerkering offering in the bottom of the seventh struck Buxton on the forearm. He initially stayed in to run the bases but was replaced in center field before the top of the eighth. He went 1-for-3 with a double and two strikeouts before departing.