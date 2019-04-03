Twins' Byron Buxton: Exits with back injury

Buxton left Tuesday's game against Kansas City due to a sore back after running into the center field wall trying to make a catch in the eighth inning, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The move was labeled as precautionary, but any injury is a worry with the oft-injured Buxton. He did finish the inning but didn't come out for the ninth inning.

