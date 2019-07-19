Twins' Byron Buxton: Feeling better Thursday

Buxton (concussion) participated in on-field drills early on Thursday, MLB.com reports. "He's doing some activities out in the field, he was here early taking care of all of that. It was a good day," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

Buxton did some running and felt well. It sounds like he could return from the 7-day IL when eligible July 23 if he doesn't have any setbacks.

