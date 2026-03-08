Team USA manager Mark DeRosa told reporters after Friday's World Baseball Classic win over Brazil that Buxton is "feeling fine" after being hit by a pitch in the top of the fifth inning, Ryan Kelapire of MLB.com reports.

Buxton was replaced by Pete Crow-Armstrong after the former took a pitch to his right forearm during Friday's 15-5 win, but DeRosa relayed that Buxton's removal was a precautionary move. X-rays on Buxton's forearm came back negative, and while he isn't in Team USA's starting lineup for Saturday's WBC game against Great Britain, there's no indication that the 32-year-old center fielder will miss significant time.