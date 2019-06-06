Twins' Byron Buxton: Gets breather

Buxton is not in the lineup Thursday against the Indians, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton will get what appears to be a regular day off following a string of 11 consecutive starts during which he slashed .265/.286/.647 with three homers, 10 RBI and two stolen bases. In his absence, Max Kepler is covering center field and hitting leadoff, with Marwin Gonzalez getting a start in right field as a result.