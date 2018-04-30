Twins' Byron Buxton: Gets in some running Sunday

Buxton (toe) was able to do some light running in the outfield Sunday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins allowed Buxton to perform the activity in order to gauge his level of pain tolerance for the hairline fracture in his left toe, an injury team doctors didn't believe would be worsened by light running. Manager Paul Molitor indicated that Buxton would go through some other drills over the next couple of days in order for the Twins to have a better idea regarding a potential return date for the outfielder before the team begins its four-game series in Chicago against the White Sox on Thursday. Until Buxton is cleared to return, Max Kepler looks on track to serve as the Twins' primary center fielder.