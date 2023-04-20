site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Byron Buxton: Getting some rest Thursday
Buxton is not in the Twins' lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox
Buxton is in the middle of a 1-for-19 rut at the dish, so he'll get a day off to regroup. Jose Miranda is in the designated hitter spot, while Willi Castro is covering third base.
