Buxton (side) underwent an MRI on Sunday, which showed left side rib cartilage irritation, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Buxton was forced to sit out Sunday's series finale against Washington with side irritation that popped up Saturday. Manager Rocco Baldelli called the MRI results "good news" and said Buxton can be considered day-to-day for the time being. The outfielder appears to have a significant injury, and fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief.