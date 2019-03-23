Twins' Byron Buxton: Good to go Saturday

Buxton (face) will start in center field and bat ninth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Buxton was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Friday's 10-6 loss to the Red Sox, but manager Rocco Baldelli suggested the outfielder's removal was merely precautionary, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic. The 25-year-old's ability to check back into the lineup a day later supports Baldelli's comments and suggests Buxton is in no danger of missing Opening Day.