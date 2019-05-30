Twins' Byron Buxton: Good to go Thursday

Buxton (knee) is starting in center field and hitting ninth Thursday against the Rays, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Buxton exited Tuesday's game against the Brewers with a bruised right knee, but he won't be forced to miss any action thanks to Wednesday's off day. The outfielder, who is hitting .265/.330/.518 with four homers and three stolen bases this month (26 games), will face right-hander Charlie Morton in Thursday's series opener in Tampa Bay.

