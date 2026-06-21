Twins' Byron Buxton: Grand slam in blowout win

Buxton went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 16-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Buxton had struggled to get in on the hit parade until he lifted a grand slam in the fifth inning. The Twins ran their tally up to 16 by the end of the frame, and Buxton was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth. The outfielder has gone 18-for-50 (.360) with seven homers and 13 RBI over his last 13 contests. For the season, he's hitting .273 with a .927 OPS, 24 homers, 40 RBI, 52 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 66 contests. As long as he stays relatively healthy and production, Buxton is on pace to surpass his career high of 35 homers from last year.