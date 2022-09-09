Buxton (hip) has not started baseball activities, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We're still kind of at the beginning phases of getting him moving and activating different parts of his lower half and getting back to some baseball activity. We're not quite there yet," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

Buxton was placed on the injured list Aug. 23 with a low-grade right hip strain and it was thought initially he may travel with the Twins during the current road trip. However, now it sounds like the Twins will be lucky to see him return in September.