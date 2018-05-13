Twins' Byron Buxton: Heads to bench Sunday
Buxton is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
According to Berardino, manager Paul Molitor relayed that Buxton is feeling fine physically, so the outfielder's absence Sunday is likely just for maintenance purposes. The 24-year-old overcame a bout with migraines in addition to a hairline fracture in his left big toe to return from a month-long absence and start the first three games of the series with the Angels, during which he went 1-for-10 with a double and five strikeouts. Max Kepler will cover center field in Buxton's stead in the series finale.
