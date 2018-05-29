Twins' Byron Buxton: Heads to bench Tuesday

Buxton is not in Tuesday's starting lineup against the Royals, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton gets the day off, as Ryan LaMarre will take over in center and is slated to bat ninth. The 24-year-old outfielder is in the midst of a 4-for-28 stretch with one RBI and nine strikeouts over his last 10 games.

