Buxton went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Royals.

He took Zack Greinke deep in the fifth inning, giving Buxton 15 homers on the year, while his seventh-inning steal was his eighth. The 29-year-old has eight hits in his last six games, including two separate contests with a home run and a stolen base, and while his .216/306/.457 slash line on the season remains disappointing, he's showing signs of turning things around in the second half.