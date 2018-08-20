Twins' Byron Buxton: Heating up at Triple-A
Buxton has gone 8-for-20 with a home run, three doubles and a walk in four games since returning from Triple-A Rochester's 7-day disabled list.
Buxton was sidelined for about two weeks with a sore wrist before being activated Aug. 14. The outfielder's recent form at the dish suggests that the wrist is no longer presenting any issues, but the Twins will presumably want to see Buxton log more at-bats in the minors before considering a promotion to the big club. Expect him to get the call to Minnesota when rosters expand at September, at which point he could poach at-bats from the likes of Jake Cave and Robbie Grossman.
