Twins' Byron Buxton: Held out again Wednesday

Buxton will not play Wednesday against the Indians due to a migraine, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton will sit out for the second straight game as he continues to deal with a migraine issue, which has plagued the outfielder in the past. Manager Paul Molitor said that there are no plans for Buxton to undergo any sort of tests at this time, and that the club will reassess his status prior to Friday's series opener in Tampa Bay.