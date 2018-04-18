Twins' Byron Buxton: Held out again Wednesday
Buxton will not play Wednesday against the Indians due to a migraine, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Buxton will sit out for the second straight game as he continues to deal with a migraine issue, which has plagued the outfielder in the past. Manager Paul Molitor said that there are no plans for Buxton to undergo any sort of tests at this time, and that the club will reassess his status prior to Friday's series opener in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.