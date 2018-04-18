Twins' Byron Buxton: History of migraines

Buxton (migraines) is uncertain for Wednesday's game against Cleveland, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports. Complicating matters for Buxton and the Twins is his history of having migraines. "He has history," manager Paul Molitor said. "Sometimes they come and go. Sometimes they linger. You could tell he wasn't right when he came in. He got checked out and we sent him back (to the team hotel)."

Buxton was unable to take batting practice Tuesday. Earlier this spring Buxton said he gets the migraines about once a month, but that he now takes stronger medicine to address it. "It's just a thing I know I have to put up with," he told the Pioneer Press. "When they do come, I just take the medicine, and it just calms it down."