Twins' Byron Buxton: Hits fourth spring home run

Buxton went 2-for-3 with a home run in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox. He's hitting .400 (10-for-25) with four home runs this spring.

Buxton also has just four strikeouts after a 29% or or worse strikeout rate each season in the majors. It's small sample size, but Buxton is healthy and comfortable at the plate. He's looking like the player who seemed set for a breakout 2018 season -- before he was derailed by an injury-plagued campaign.