Twins' Byron Buxton: Hits grand slam

Buxton went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an RBI single in Saturday's 18-4 win over the Mariners.

Buxton has homered in three of his last four games, going 5-for17 with 10 RBI and five runs scored in that span. He's hitting .281 with four homers, 24 RBI, 24 runs scored and eight stolen bases on the year, providing solid numbers in four out of five standard hitting categories.