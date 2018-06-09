Twins' Byron Buxton: Hits off tee Saturday

Buxton (toe) is scheduled to participate in some baseball activities Saturday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton is expected to hit off a tee after using a low-gravity treadmill. This is the first time he'll take part in some baseball activities since being placed on the disabled list, although the timetable for his return is still quite murky.

