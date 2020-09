Buxton went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Friday as he helped the Twins to a 3-1 lead over the Indians.

Buxton took advantage of a hanging slider from Shane Bieber for a 2-run homer in the second to give the Twins an early 2-0 lead. The speedy outfielder is hitting .244/.247/.500 with seven home runs and 17 RBI across 90 at-bats this season.