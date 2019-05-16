Twins' Byron Buxton: Hits second homer of 2019

Buxton went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in an 8-7 victory against the Angels on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old is on a five-game hitting streak, which sounds modest, but it's raised his average 30 points. Unfortunately, Buxton has shown very little power, as he only has two bombs this season. However, he still owns a .500 slugging percentage because of 18 doubles and two triples. He is batting .278 with 16 RBI, 20 runs and eight steals in 126 at-bats as well.