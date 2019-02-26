Twins' Byron Buxton: Hits second spring homer
Buxton went 3-for-3 with his second home run of the spring in Monday's win over Baltimore. He's 5-for-5 in two games this spring.
Buxton hit a home run in his first spring game Sunday. While it's just two games, Buxton is fully healthy and looking like the player who seemed set for a breakout 2018 season - before he was derailed by an injury-plagued campaign. The jury is out on if he'll become a star at the plate or if he can stay healthy given his injury history, but he may also have as much upside for fantasy baseball as any player in the game with his speed and power combo.
