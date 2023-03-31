Buxton started at DH and went 2-for-5 with a triple in Thursday's season-opening win at Kansas City.

Buxton underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in late September, and the Twins eased him into action during the spring. He only played in major league spring games at the end of March and then only DH. The Twins say they plan to play Buxton at DH almost exclusively in April and maybe beyond to ease him into action and keep him healthy. If he continues to perform like on Opening Day, the plan will more than offset his loss of defensive value in center field.