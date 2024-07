Buxton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Astros.

Buxton singled and scored in the third inning and then hit a two-run homer in the seventh. Over the past 10 games, he has gone a ridiculous 16-for-37 with five long balls, 14 RBI and 13 runs scored. The 30-year-old is enjoying a solid bounceback season, slashing .271/.324/.485 with nine home runs, 37 RBI, 38 runs scored and five steals over 250 plate appearances.