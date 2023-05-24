Buxton went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

Buxton got things started quickly with a two-run blast to center in the opening frame off and then swiped his fifth bag of the year after reaching in the fourth. The 29-year-old has four multi-hit efforts over his last eight games and seems to be past the knee issue that cost him a game over the weekend. He's now slashing .238/.346/.494 with 10 homers, 23 RBI, 31 runs and a 25:52 BB:K over 188 plate appearances.