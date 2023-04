Buxton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's loss to the Nationals.

Buxton swatted a solo homer in the third inning off Chad Kuhl to get the Twins on the scoreboard. The outfielder has homered three times this season, and he's picked up extra-base hits in three consecutive games. Buxton has been a hot-and-cold hitter for the majority of his career -- when he's been healthy enough to play -- and it appears he might be on one of those hot runs currently.