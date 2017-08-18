Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in afternoon win
Buxton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Thursday's loss to Cleveland in the afternoon game of their doubleheader.
The center fielder also scored a run in the second game of day, and now sports a .234/.305/.334 slash line for the season. Until Buxton can cut down his strikeout percentage (29.5), it'll be difficult for him to live up to his potential. This could prove to be a buy-low opportunity, as he's still just 23 years old and owns the power-speed upside coveted in all fantasy settings.
