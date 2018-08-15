Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in return at Triple-A

Buxton went 3-for-5 with a home run Tuesday for Triple-A Rochester. He was activated from the DL after missing time with a wrist injury.

It Buxton can stay hot at the plate and stay healthy (which has been his issue this season), he could be in line for a promotion in September or earlier to the majors. The Twins would likely love to see him in the majors again to figure out where he fits into the team's plans in 2019.