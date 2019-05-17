Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in second straight

Buxton went 2-for-5 in a victory over Seattle on Thursday, driving in three runs with a fourth-inning home run and scoring twice.

Buxton's blast off Seattle starter Erik Swanson blew the game open for Minnesota and marked the fifth time in his career that he has homered in consecutive games. The speedy outfielder has been red hot of late, batting 10-for-22 (.455) during his current six-game hitting streak.