Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in spring debut
Buxton went 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBI in his first spring training game in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay.
While it's just one exhibition game, it's a great sign to see Buxton healthy and off to a good start. He began last season by missing time with recurring migraines and played through a hairline fracture in his left big toe, which resulted in him being sent to the minors after hitting just .122 in 17 games. Then he missed several weeks with a wrist injury. When finally healthy, he hit .311 with three homers and a .901 OPS over 23 games at Triple-A Rochester, but Minnesota manipulated his service time and did not call him up in September. However, the Twins said after the season he'll be the starter in center field.
