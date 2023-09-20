Buxton (knee) remains hopeful of resuming a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul soon, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

St. Paul's season ends Sunday, so if Buxton gets into some rehab games it will need to happen soon. The outfielder received a cortisone injection for his ailing right knee earlier this month and has continued hitting, throwing and running. It's not clear whether playing center field could still be an option for Buxton or if the Twins plan to continue limiting him to designated hitter duty when/if he returns.