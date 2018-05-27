Twins' Byron Buxton: In lineup Sunday after collision
Buxton (head) will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Mariners, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It appeared that Buxton might have suffered yet another medical setback after he was removed from Saturday's game against the Mariners shortly after colliding with the outfield wall at full speed while tracking a flyball. Fortunately for the Twins, Buxton exhibited no concussion symptoms upon being examined by team trainers, coming away from the incident with little more than a cut above his eye. With Buxton experiencing no unexpected soreness upon reporting to the ballpark Sunday, manager Paul Molitor had no qualms about inserting the outfielder back into the lineup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....