Twins' Byron Buxton: In lineup Sunday after collision

Buxton (head) will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Mariners, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It appeared that Buxton might have suffered yet another medical setback after he was removed from Saturday's game against the Mariners shortly after colliding with the outfield wall at full speed while tracking a flyball. Fortunately for the Twins, Buxton exhibited no concussion symptoms upon being examined by team trainers, coming away from the incident with little more than a cut above his eye. With Buxton experiencing no unexpected soreness upon reporting to the ballpark Sunday, manager Paul Molitor had no qualms about inserting the outfielder back into the lineup.